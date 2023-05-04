Thursday’s weather: Dreary and cool with spot showers, high of 52

Weather Watch Video
Thursday’s Weather
5-Day Forecast May 4-8
Today: Cloudy and cool with some spot showers. High 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low 45 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Some afternoon sun and not as cool. High 57 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: NW 5-10mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 71 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 71 Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.