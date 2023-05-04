Thursday’s weather: Dreary and cool with spot showers, high of 52

Weather Watch Video

Thursday’s Weather

Today will continue to be dreary & cool with on-and-off spot showers. The good news is that drier and warmer weather looks to return this weekend and perhaps into next week!

5-Day Forecast May 4-8

Today: Cloudy and cool with some spot showers. High 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low 45 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Some afternoon sun and not as cool. High 57 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: NW 5-10mph

Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 71 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 71 Winds: NW 15-20+ mph

Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first weekend of May looking for some sunshine with temperatures into the lower 70s Sunday and lasting into the middle of next week.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

