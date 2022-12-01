Thursday’s weather: Colder, gusty air moves in, possible flurries, high of 39

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Today will be dry but windy and chilly. The high of 39 will feel like the upper 20s. A passing flurry cannot be ruled out.
Daily Forecast for Dec.1-Dec. 5, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The end of next week turning colder with some snow possibly next Thursday.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 20. West winds 40 to 50 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 70 mph increase to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 105 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.
