Thursday’s weather: Colder, gusty air moves in, possible flurries, high of 39

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The end of next week turning colder with some snow possibly next Thursday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 20. West winds 40 to 50 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 70 mph increase to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 105 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report