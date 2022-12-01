Thursday’s weather: Colder, gusty air moves in, possible flurries, high of 39

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today will be dry but windy and chilly. The high of 39 will feel like the upper 20s. A passing flurry cannot be ruled out.

Daily Forecast for Dec.1-Dec. 5, 2022

Today (Dec. 1): Windy & colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 28) Winds: W 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Clear & breezy. Low 26 (feel like 20) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, & mild with a few afternoon showers. High 55 (feel like 46) Winds: SSW 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Breezy with showers early with some cleaning late. Low 34 Winds: W 15-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and colder. High 39 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: SSW5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clouding up. Low 31 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The end of next week turning colder with some snow possibly next Thursday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 20. West winds 40 to 50 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 70 mph increase to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 105 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

