Thursday’s weather: Cold front moves in bringing snow, Winter Storm Watch in effect tonight

A cold front will move southward out of Canada later today with much colder temperatures expected. Low pressure moving along that front to the south will likely bring New Hampshire mixed precipitation flipping to snow by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning’s rush hours will have snow-covered roads. Watch out for ice under the snow.
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches, sleet accumulations of around 3/4 of an inch, and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
WHERE: Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN: From this evening through late tomorrow night.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning or evening commute.
5-Day Outlook Feb. 3- Feb. 7
Today: Cloudy with periods of rain. High 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Rain-to-ice-to-snow (1-2″). Low 29 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & colder with snow (3-6″) High 34 Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Snow showers early followed by partial clearing. Low 14 Winds: NNW5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds. High 23 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
After a warm start to the month of January, temperatures turned colder for much of the month. Overall temperatures ended up about 3-4 degrees below normal across the area. This was the coldest January in Concord since 2015.
Yesterday Punxsutawney Phil gave his 136th Groundhog Day prognostication! Check it out:
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A dry and very cold weekend with milder air early next week.
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Snow (12+). Highs around 30. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Snow (12+). Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.