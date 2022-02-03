Thursday’s weather: Cold front moves in bringing snow, Winter Storm Watch in effect tonight

A cold front will move southward out of Canada later today with much colder temperatures expected. Low pressure moving along that front to the south will likely bring New Hampshire mixed precipitation flipping to snow by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning’s rush hours will have snow-covered roads. Watch out for ice under the snow.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches, sleet accumulations of around 3/4 of an inch, and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

WHERE: Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: From this evening through late tomorrow night.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning or evening commute.