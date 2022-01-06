Thursday’s weather: Coastal storm should bring 2-4 inches of snow to Manchester, more on the coast

Thursday’s Weather

Dry and colder weather today before a coastal storm moves offshore of New England tomorrow.

Weather Alert

The coastal storm tracks offshore of New England tomorrow. This is likely to bring the heaviest snow 4-6″ to coastal New Hampshire with 2-4″ around Manchester with a cold wind.

Travel Advisory

Snow will likely develop after midnight and last into tomorrow afternoon. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches away from the coast are expected, with the coast potentially seeing 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts. Snowfall rates could be a half-inch to one inch per hour around the time of the morning commute tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 6 – Jan. 10

Today: Mix of clouds and sun. High 36 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow (Trace-1″) after midnight. Low 27 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy and colder with snow (2-5″). High 32 (feel like 20) Winds: N 10-20+ mph
Friday night: Clearing and cold. Low 14 (feel like 3) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 19 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Cloudy and not as cold. High 39 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Early rain showers with some clearing late. Low 26 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High 29 (feel like 15) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Mostly clear and much colder. Low 6 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest arctic air in a couple of years moving in later next Monday into Tuesday.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 18. West winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below. Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

