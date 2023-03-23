Thursday’s weather: Cloudy with some showers, high of 57

Thursday’s Weather

Some showers today and this evening with a cold front with highs in the mid-50s. Drier and a bit cooler tomorrow with some sun with highs in the upper 40s.

Low pressure developing near Cape Cod Saturday night and tracking into the Gulf of Maine, early Sunday will bring the potential for wet snow that will mix with rain. Depending on the strength and ultimate track of the system accumulating snow will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

 5-Day Outlook, March 23-27

Today: Cloudy with some showers. High 57 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Tonight: Some showers early with some clearing late. Low 42 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 49 (feel like 44) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Increasing clouds. Low 32 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy with light rain & wet snow. High 40 (feel like 32) Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Wet snow & rain (Tr-1″). Low 34 (feel like 25) Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Early light snow (Tr-1″) with some afternoon sun & wind. High 47 (feel like 37) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 52 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with some light rain and snow late. Low 33 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first weekend of spring could bring the potential for some wet snow and rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow showers are likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 25 mph increasing to west around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 40 mph becoming west and increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Snow showers are likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 25 mph increasing to west around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 40 mph becoming west and increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

