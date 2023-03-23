Thursday’s weather: Cloudy with some showers, high of 57

Weather Watch Video
Thursday’s Weather
Some showers today and this evening with a cold front with highs in the mid-50s. Drier and a bit cooler tomorrow with some sun with highs in the upper 40s.
Low pressure developing near Cape Cod Saturday night and tracking into the Gulf of Maine, early Sunday will bring the potential for wet snow that will mix with rain. Depending on the strength and ultimate track of the system accumulating snow will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
5-Day Outlook, March 23-27
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our first weekend of spring could bring the potential for some wet snow and rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Snow showers are likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 25 mph increasing to west around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 40 mph becoming west and increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
