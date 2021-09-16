Thursday’s weather: Cloudy, warm and less humid, with a high of 73

Thursday’s Weather
Weak high pressure builds into northern New Hampshire. The cold front that brought thunderstorms last night will stall over southern New England giving us a mostly cloudy sky today. It will be cooler but still humid, but not as muggy as yesterday.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 16 – Sept. 20
Tonight: Cloudy, mild & humid Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy & humid High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun, warmer & humid High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Brief shower early then mostly cloudy & humid Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds; turning less humid High 80 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Sunny & nice High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures around 80 this weekend and should last into the beginning of next week. Normal highs should be in the mid-70s.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Weather: Mostly cloudy
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: Around 70
Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk*: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 08:03 EDT. Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 02:16 PM.
* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!