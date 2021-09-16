Thursday’s weather: Cloudy, warm and less humid, with a high of 73

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Thursday’s Weather

Weak high pressure builds into northern New Hampshire. The cold front that brought thunderstorms last night will stall over southern New England giving us a mostly cloudy sky today. It will be cooler but still humid, but not as muggy as yesterday.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 16 – Sept. 20

Today: Mostly cloudy, not as warm, but humid High 73 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, mild & humid Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Cloudy & humid High 74 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Some sun, warmer & humid High 80 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Brief shower early then mostly cloudy & humid Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mix sun & clouds; turning less humid High 80 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Sunny & nice High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures around 80 this weekend and should last into the beginning of next week. Normal highs should be in the mid-70s.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather: Mostly cloudy

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: Around 70

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Rip Current Risk*: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 08:03 EDT. Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 02:16 PM.

* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

