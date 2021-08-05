Thursday’s weather: Cloudy, humid and some a.m. rain

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
Rain this morning will give way to a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Mostly sunny, warmer & humid with highs near 90 to end the workweek.
Weather Alerts
5-Day Outlook Aug. 5 – Aug. 9
Today: Mostly cloudy & humid with rain in the morning High 72 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & humid Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer and humid High 88 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds; humid with a spot thunderstorm High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds & humid Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun and humid; not as warm with a thunderstorm High 83 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 65 Winds: ESE5-10 mph
Monday: Hazy sun & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 84 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Warmer & muggy weather moving in and will last into the start of next week.
Beach Weather Update
Weather Outlook: Rain ending this morning, with mostly cloudy conditions.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.2 feet (MLLW) 10:08 AM. Low 1.6 feet (MLLW) 04:13 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!