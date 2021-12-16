Thursday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and record warm of 58; snow on the radar for Saturday

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire

Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates.

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak; Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens)

Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday,

Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain

Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except west 45 to 65 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13.