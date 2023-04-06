Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and warmer with afternoon T-storm, high of 67

Weather Watch Video
Thursday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook, April 6-April 10
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week spring to summer warmth!! Starting in the 60s and warming up into the 70s!
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 70 mph decrease to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then rain showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 16 in the morning.