Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and warmer with afternoon T-storm, high of 67

Weather Watch Video

Thursday’s Weather

A warming trend begins today with a warm front lifting over southern New Hampshire with temperatures in the 60s. A cold front this evening will bring a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Blustery and cooler conditions tomorrow for Good Friday.

5-Day Outlook, April 6-April 10 Today: Mostly cloudy and warmer with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 67 Winds: SW 5-15+ mph Tonight: Some clearing late. Low 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Good Friday: Mix of sun & clouds; windy & cooler. High 54 Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph Friday night: Clearing, colder, & breezy. Low 30 (feel like 24) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 51 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Clear. Low 30 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Easter: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 33 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 66 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week spring to summer warmth!! Starting in the 60s and warming up into the 70s!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 70 mph decrease to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Rain is likely in the morning, then rain showers are likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 16 in the morning.