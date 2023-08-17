Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and humid with spot showers, high of 75

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Turning slightly warmer today but humid with some peeks of afternoon sunshine. Slight chance of a shower in spots.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 17 – 21

Today: Mostly cloudy & humid with a shower in spots. High 75 (feel like 77) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clouds & humid with a few showers. Low 66 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy, breezy, & humid with a few showers and a strong thunderstorm. High 80 (feel like 83) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph Friday night: Some clearing and less humid. Low 60 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & comfortable. High 75 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 84 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and more humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Humid with some sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid with a thunderstorm in spots. Low 62 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Weather Alerts

A cold front will bring showers and storms to the area on Friday, and a few storms could become strong to severe.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Tuesday through the following weekend look for temperatures in the 70s along with comfortable air.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then s

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: East winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Water Temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:12 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 01:05 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 72 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts