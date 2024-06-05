Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and humid, possible T-storm, high of 73

Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today’s forecast is for cloudy and cooler conditions with a high of 73, though it may feel like the mid-70s, accompanied by humidity, several showers, and the possibility of a heavy thunderstorm. This could result in ponding on streets and highways.

5-Day Outlook, June 6-10

Today: Expect a cloudy and humid day, not as warm, with occasional showers and a heavy thunderstorm possible. High 73 (feel like 76) Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & mid with some showers. Low 62 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy with some afternoon sun and humid with a few showers. High 76 (feel like 80) Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Low 59 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & clouds, followed by spotty showers or a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 77 Winds: W 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Expect alternating periods of clouds and sunshine, with spotty thundershowers in the afternoon. High 75 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds with a passing afternoon shower. High 77 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weekend Planner

The weekend is expected to be mostly dry with the possibility of spotty showers or thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Midway through the next week, temperatures are expected to be above average, with highs in the mid-80s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There’s a possibility of showers in the morning, followed by more showers in the afternoon. Expect highs around 60 degrees. Southeast winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of rain is 80 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured with afternoon showers expected. Temperatures will reach highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. There is an 80 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Cloudy. Patchy fog is expected. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely to occur.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the mid-60s.
UV Index: Low.
Winds: Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Water Temperature: 58 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.0 feet (MLLW) 06:01 AM. High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 11:59 AM.

Jump in a Lake

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 64 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

