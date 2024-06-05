Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and humid, possible T-storm, high of 73

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There’s a possibility of showers in the morning, followed by more showers in the afternoon. Expect highs around 60 degrees. Southeast winds will range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of rain is 80 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured with afternoon showers expected. Temperatures will reach highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. There is an 80 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Cloudy. Patchy fog is expected. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely to occur.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

UV Index: Low.

Winds: Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Water Temperature: 58 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.0 feet (MLLW) 06:01 AM. High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 11:59 AM.

Jump in a Lake

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 64 degrees.