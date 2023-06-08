Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and cool with passing showers, high of 65

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.