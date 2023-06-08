Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and cool with passing showers, high of 65

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s weather
The persistent upper low will linger over New England through the rest of the week. This will keep conditions cool with chances of showers most days. Showers will be most widespread today and tomorrow with the upper low finally loosening its grip over the weekend. This will allow temperatures to moderate closer to normal late in the weekend.
5-Day Forecast June 8-June 12
Today: Mostly cloudy and cool with passing showers. High 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & warmer. High 81 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Some clouds. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Warmer next week with scattered thunderstorms.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 60s.
Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 61 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.