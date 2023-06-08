Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and cool with passing showers, high of 65

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s weather

The persistent upper low will linger over New England through the rest of the week. This will keep conditions cool with chances of showers most days. Showers will be most widespread today and tomorrow with the upper low finally loosening its grip over the weekend. This will allow temperatures to moderate closer to normal late in the weekend.

5-Day Forecast June 8-June 12

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool with passing showers. High 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & chilly. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy & cool with some light showers & a thunderstorm. High 67 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with evening showers. Low 51 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun with some afternoon thunderstorms. High Near 70 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & warmer. High 81 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Some clouds. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warmer next week with scattered thunderstorms.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot.

Water Temperature: 54 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 09:40 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 03:43 PM

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 61 degrees.

