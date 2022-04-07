Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with spot showers, high of 48

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered rain showers. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 20 mph increase to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.