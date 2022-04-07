Thursday’s weather: Cloudy and breezy with spot showers, high of 48

Thursday’s Weather

Cloudy today with spot showers turning into steady rain by evening along with cooler onshore winds with temperatures in the upper 40s. By late Tonight low pressure moves across New Hampshire with a round of potentially heavy rainfall (.80″) and wind.

5-Day Outlook April 7-April 11

Today: Cloudy & breezy with spot showers. High 48 Winds: E 10-20 mph
Tonight: Periods of rain & windy. (.80″) Low 44 Winds: E 15-25 mph
Friday: Early thundershower with rain ending. (.25″) and milder. High 59 Winds: NW 10-15
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun with a pop-up shower or thundershower. High 59 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Periods of clouds and sun with a pop-up shower. High 57 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 60 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures are in the 70s next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

In the middle of next week, things will be warming up.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered rain showers. Scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 20 mph increase to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

