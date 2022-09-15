Thursday’s weather: Chilly but pleasant, high of 69

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Today a chilly wind, pleasant, and not as warm with plenty of sunshine, and an early taste of Fall.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 15-Sept. 19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are around 20.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map