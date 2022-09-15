Thursday’s weather: Chilly but pleasant, high of 69

Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Today's Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today a chilly wind, pleasant, and not as warm with plenty of sunshine, and an early taste of Fall.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 15-Sept. 19

 

Today: Sunny with a chilly wind. High 69 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. High 71 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Lots of sunshine and warmer. High 73 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun with some afternoon showers. High 79 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: More clouds than sun. High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy with some showers late. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our long dry spell will continue through the start of the weekend. Next Thursday for the first day of Fall some sun and a thunderstorm with highs in the lower 80s.

Forecast for the White Mountains

Peak leaf-peeping.

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 4 above. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are around 20.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

 

