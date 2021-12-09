Thursday’s weather: Brighter and chillier today + a looks like a white Christmas – only in your dreams

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure builds into New Hampshire today bringing a brighter sky and chilly weather. A weak warm front may bring a period of light snow showers with limited if any accumulation after midnight into early tomorrow morning.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 9 – Dec. 13

Today: Sun & clouds with a cold breeze. High 38 (feeling like 28) Winds: NW 10-15 mph T
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy with early morning snow showers. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Cloudy with a few showers late. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Cloudy with showery periods; breezy & milder. High 59 Winds: S 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. Low 45 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 47 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mixture of clouds & sun. High 50 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear Low 33 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week temperatures will be well above normal with no big storms in sight, a normal high this time of year is 42 degrees.

Futurecast

The weather next week will be warmer and drier than normal. It looks like this pattern will continue until Christmas. So, you’ll have to dream of a white Christmas.
Temperatures above normal.

Precipitation below normal.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below

Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Cranmore Mountain Resort, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain

Friday, December 10th – Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak Saturday,

December 11th – Black Mountain, Crotched Mountain Friday,

December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Sunday,

December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area

TBD – Attitash Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, Whaleback

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 9 to 19 above. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below

