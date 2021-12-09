Thursday’s weather: Brighter and chillier today + a looks like a white Christmas – only in your dreams

Thursday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 9 – Dec. 13
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week temperatures will be well above normal with no big storms in sight, a normal high this time of year is 42 degrees.
Futurecast
Precipitation below normal.
Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below
Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Cranmore Mountain Resort, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain
Friday, December 10th – Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak Saturday,
December 11th – Black Mountain, Crotched Mountain Friday,
December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Sunday,
December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area
TBD – Attitash Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, Whaleback
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 9 to 19 above. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!