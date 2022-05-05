Thursday’s weather: Breezy with sunshine, high of 69

Bright and warmer today with temperatures near 70.

Elevated Fire Danger

A prolonged dry stretch is anticipated from today through early next week. Gradually warming temperatures coupled with lower dewpoints will result in relative humidity values dropping to between 20 and 30 percent during the afternoons. Winds will generally, remain on the lighter side under high pressure, but an extended stretch of critical fire weather conditions looks likely away from the seacoast.

5-Day Outlook May 5-May 8

Today: Warmer & breezy with lots of sunshine. High 69 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some clouds and sun. High 69 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some clouds and sun, but cooler. High 57 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 38 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 60 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 38 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of sunshine. High 65 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear. Low 42 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

In the middle of next week, the feel of summer, temperatures could be around 80!

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s… except around 40 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning. Wind chill values are as low as 12.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then cleared. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

