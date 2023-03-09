Thursday’s weather: Breezy with some sun giving way to spotty rain or snow, high of 42

Thursday’s Weather

Today a low-pressure system over the Canadian Maritimes will result in a breeze with clouds and some sun with isolated snow or rain showers. The work week finishes with quiet weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures.

Computer models are advertising another low-pressure developing off the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, which could potentially bring wintery precipitation and wind to New Hampshire late Monday and Tuesday.

5-Day Outlook, March 9-13

Today: Breezy with clouds and some sun with a spotty afternoon rain or snow shower. High 42 (feel like 32) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Becoming cloudy. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Cloudy. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Clearing, put clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed. Low 25 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder with sunset near 7 PM. High 45 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow by evening. High 40 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Periods of wet snow (1-2″). Low 33 Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A storm Saturday should stay south of our area. Another storm is possible next Monday night into Tuesday with snow, rain, and wind!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

 

