Thursday’s weather: Breezy and partly sunny, high of 49

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Dry, seasonably cool with highs in the upper 40s but brisk conditions will make it feel like 41 for Thanksgiving, then a cooling trend is expected into the first half of the weekend.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 23–27

Thanksgiving: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 49 (feel like 41) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 29 (feel like 23) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Friday: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 45 (feel like 39) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Clear & colder. Low 19 (feel like 11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 36 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a period of snow late. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some morning showers with afternoon sun. High 43 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 24 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

First Snow!

We had our first widespread measurable snow yesterday before rain washed it away over southern New Hampshire. Here’s a look at how much snow fell across New Hampshire and Maine.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Homeward-bound Thanksgiving travelers on Sunday will be dry with a period of snow after midnight.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

 

