Thursday’s weather: Breezy and partly sunny, high of 49

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

NH Ski Season 2023