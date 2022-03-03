Thursday’s weather: Blustery and bright with falling temps, low overnight of 4

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 13…except around 8 above at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph increase to around 50 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph increasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 49 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 10 to 20. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.