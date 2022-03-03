Thursday’s weather: Blustery and bright with falling temps, low overnight of 4

Wednesday, March 2, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Wednesday, March 2, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Thursday’s Weather

Blustery, bright, and colder weather today and tomorrow with below normal temperatures. Lows tonight will drop to 4 degrees feeling like 4 below.

5-Day Outlook March 3- March 7

Today: Becoming mostly sunny windy and colder. Morning high of 33 falling into 20s Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Tonight: Clear and frigid. Low 4 (feel like -4) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday: Sunny & cold. High 30 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with snow showers late. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mix of rain & snow changing to rain. High 52 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partial clearing late. Low 43 Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with some showers. High 51 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Rain mixing with snow late. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures above normal Sunday into next week.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs around 13…except around 8 above at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph increase to around 50 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph increasing to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 49 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 10 to 20. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts