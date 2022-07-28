Thursday’s weather: Back to muggy, with possible late-day T-storms, high of 87

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Wednesday’s Weather

Today we’ll have some sun with muggy conditions. Keep an eye on the sky for late-day thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.

5-Day Outlook July 28-Aug. 1

Today: Some sun and muggy with some late-day thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Evening thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun & muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mainly sunny & comfortable. High 88 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mainly clear with increasing humidity. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday (Aug. 1): Some sun, hot, and humid. High 94 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another heat wave at the start of August!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 06:29 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:22 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 62 degrees.

