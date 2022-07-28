Thursday’s weather: Back to muggy, with possible late-day T-storms, high of 87

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another heat wave at the start of August!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 06:29 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:22 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee