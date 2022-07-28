Thursday’s weather: Back to muggy, with possible late-day T-storms, high of 87

Wednesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook July 28-Aug. 1
Today: Some sun and muggy with some late-day thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Evening thunderstorms, warm, and humid. Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & muggy with afternoon thunderstorms. High 87 Winds: Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 64 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mainly sunny & comfortable. High 88 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear with increasing humidity. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday (Aug. 1): Some sun, hot, and humid. High 94 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 06:29 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 12:22 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee