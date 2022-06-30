Thursday’s weather: Another sunny day, high of 85

Thursday’s Weather
Our warming trend continues through tomorrow to start July with highs today in the mid-80s.
Weather Alert
Hot weather is expected tomorrow, with heat indices approaching the mid-90s in some spots. Possible danger of dehydration and heat stroke while doing strenuous activities.
5-Day Outlook June 30-July 4
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 61 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:29 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 01:25 PM. Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee Northwest winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 70 degrees.
