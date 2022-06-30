Thursday’s weather: Another sunny day, high of 85

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:29 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 01:25 PM. Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee Northwest winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 70 degrees.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee