Thursday’s weather: Another sunny day, high of 85

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Thursday’s Weather

Our warming trend continues through tomorrow to start July with highs today in the mid-80s.

Weather Alert

Hot weather is expected tomorrow, with heat indices approaching the mid-90s in some spots. Possible danger of dehydration and heat stroke while doing strenuous activities.

5-Day Outlook June 30-July 4

Today: Mostly sunny & warm. High 85 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday (July 1st): Some sun & clouds, hot, and more humid. High 95 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy, humid, and warm. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with spot thunderstorms. High 85 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun and less humidity. High 87 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
July 4th: Mix of sun & clouds with a late-day thunderstorm. High 85 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No signs of a heat wave next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:29 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 01:25 PM. Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee Northwest winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 70 degrees.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 70 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts