Thursday’s weather: Another spring-like day, high of 60

Thursday’s Weather
Yesterday and today felt more like spring than winter. The high of 60 yesterday broke the record of 57 set in 2006 and a high today of 60 will tie the record of 60 set in 2006. A strong cold front crosses New Hampshire tomorrow bringing an end to the record warmth. Highs tomorrow in the 50s will be early in the day followed by falling temperatures.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 16-20
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
March begins in two weeks, and it looks like it will come in like a Lion with a snowstorm.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 85 mph decrease to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 12.