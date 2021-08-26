Thursday’s weather: Another heat advisory, high 94 (feels like100)

Heat and humidity today will make it feel like 100; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside. Since we hit 91 Tuesday, today will be our fourth heatwave of the summer.

Weather Alert

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM TODAY

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures tonight will struggle to fall much below 70 degrees if at all. This will make recovery from the dangerous daytime heat more difficult.