Thursday’s weather: Another heat advisory, high 94 (feels like100)

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
Weather Alert
5-Day Outlook Aug. 26 – Aug. 30
Today: Some sun, hot & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 94 (feels like 100) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear, warm and muggy Low 73 Winds: Ligh t& Variable
Friday: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 88 (feel like 91) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy, not as warm and turning less humid Low 61 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Comfortable with lots of clouds; few afternoon showers High 69 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy and comfortable for sleeping Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with increasing humidity High 73 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & humid with showers late Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, warmer & humid with a thunderstorm High 84 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 68 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The feel of fall and minus the sun for the last weekend of August.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!