Thursday’s weather: Another heat advisory, high 94 (feels like100)

Thursday’s Weather

Heat and humidity today will make it feel like 100; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside. Since we hit 91 Tuesday, today will be our fourth heatwave of the summer.

Weather Alert

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM TODAY
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 100 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central and southern New Hampshire.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM today.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures tonight will struggle to fall much below 70 degrees if at all. This will make recovery from the dangerous daytime heat more difficult.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 26 – Aug. 30

Today: Some sun, hot & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 94 (feels like 100) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear, warm and muggy Low 73 Winds: Ligh t& Variable

Friday: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 88 (feel like 91) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy, not as warm and turning less humid Low 61 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Comfortable with lots of clouds; few afternoon showers High 69 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy and comfortable for sleeping Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with increasing humidity High 73 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & humid with showers late Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Some sun, warmer & humid with a thunderstorm High 84 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 68 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The feel of fall and minus the sun for the last weekend of August.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Sunny. Patchy fog.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the mid-80s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 08:59 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 02:55 PM.

