Thursday’s weather: Afternoon showers with Tropical Storm Elsa on the move

Thursday’s Weather

A front stalled to our south will result in cooler weather along with more showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow tropical rainstorm Elsa will produce gusty wind & rain.

Impacts from Elsa on Friday. Tropical Storm Elsa will be in the vicinity of Cape Cod tomorrow, accelerating towards Nova Scotia tomorrow night potentially bringing some moderate rain.

Peak Sustained Winds 24 mph

Peak Wind Gusts 40 mph

Total Rainfall .50-1″ (Watch for flash flooding)

Weather Outlook July 8 – July 12

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler and humid with afternoon showers High 71 Winds: E 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy & humid with showers & thunderstorms Low 64 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Friday: Rain & wind from tropical rainstorm Elsa (1″ rain) High 76 Winds Winds: ESE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Friday night: Mostly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun and humid High 78 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun and humid High 81 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Cloudy & humid with showers Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Cloudy & humid with thunderstorms High 80 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Some sun for the weekend with humid conditions. This will likely last through early next week. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 11:25 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 05:27 PM.