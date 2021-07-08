Thursday’s weather: Afternoon showers with Tropical Storm Elsa on the move

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
A front stalled to our south will result in cooler weather along with more showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow tropical rainstorm Elsa will produce gusty wind & rain.
Impacts from Elsa on Friday. Tropical Storm Elsa will be in the vicinity of Cape Cod tomorrow, accelerating towards Nova Scotia tomorrow night potentially bringing some moderate rain.
Peak Sustained Winds 24 mph
Peak Wind Gusts 40 mph
Total Rainfall .50-1″ (Watch for flash flooding)
Weather Outlook July 8 – July 12
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Some sun for the weekend with humid conditions. This will likely last through early next week.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
- UV Index: Low to moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
- High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
- Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
- Water temperature: 59 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 11:25 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 05:27 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!