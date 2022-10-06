Thursday’s weather: A taste of retro-spring, sunny with a high of 74

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

<

 

Thursday’s Weather

A taste of spring today and tomorrow before it turns into an Autumn chill this weekend.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 6-Oct. 10

Today: Sunny, warmer, and nice. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clearing, breezy and colder. Low 39 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. High 56 Winds: WNW 10-15mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 40 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mainly sunny, breezy, and chilly. High 58 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Low 39 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Periods of sun & clouds. High 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A dry stretch of weather through the Columbus Day weekend with temperatures turning colder. Looks like below-normal temperatures next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts