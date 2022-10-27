Thursday’s weather: A return to sunshine, high in the mid-60s

Halloweekend looking sunny and nice. Halloween forecast: Some sun & clouds with a high around 60. Showers will move in after 8 PM.

As we start November 2 to 8 temperatures will be well above normal.

As we start November 2 to 8 precipitation will be below normal.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 11. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!