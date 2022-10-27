Thursday’s weather: A return to sunshine, high in the mid-60s

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Today is a return to sunshine and mild conditions with a high in the mid-60s before it turns cooler this afternoon with a gusty breeze. Tonight will be much colder with lows in the mid-30s by tomorrow morning, some 25 degrees colder than the past couple of days.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 27-Oct. 31
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. High 66(Early) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Clear and much colder. Low 35 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High 55 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold with areas of frost. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Sunny and nice. High 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Clear and cold with areas of frost. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Sunny and nice. High 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High Near 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Showers moving in after 8 PM. Low 50 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.
Weather forecast for the first game of the World Series in Houston: Periods of rain with a thunderstorm and highs in the mid-70s. The roof will be closed!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Halloweekend looking sunny and nice. Halloween forecast: Some sun & clouds with a high around 60. Showers will move in after 8 PM.
As we start November 2 to 8 temperatures will be well above normal.
As we start November 2 to 8 precipitation will be below normal.
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 11. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!