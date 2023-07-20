Thursday’s weather: Comfortable with some sun & clouds, high of 84

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Rick Gordon
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today mostly sunny skies will give way to a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. Overall, it will be a comfortable day with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and dewpoints in the upper 50s to low 60s.

5-Day Forecast July 20 – 24

Today: Comfortable with some sun & clouds; some improvement in air quality with less wildfire smoke. High 84 (feel like 84) Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 65 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Humid, some sun & clouds with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 77 (feel like 81) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Thundershower early, cloudy, and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun & humid with a stray shower or thundershower. High 83 (feel like 89) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and slightly less humid. High 87 (feel like 91) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear and more humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny and humid. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Fun Fact!

Aurora Borealis or “Northern Lights.” Fun fact: this phenomenon is also called the Aurora Australis or the “Southern Lights” in the southern hemisphere. Aurora is the name given to the glow or light produced when electrons from space flow down Earth’s magnetic field and collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere in a ring centered on the magnetic pole of Earth. The collisions produce light much like how electrons flowing through gas in a neon light collide with neon and other gasses to produce colored light bulbs. There are two types of solar events that create big geomagnetic storms that are associated with bright and active aurora: a coronal mass ejection (CME) and a coronal hole. For more information check out the graphic above!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy sun, hot, and humid next Thursday & Friday with highs in the 90s!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 67.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:15 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 02:11 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 76 degrees.

