Thursday’s weather: Comfortable with some sun & clouds, high of 84

Today: Comfortable with some sun & clouds; some improvement in air quality with less wildfire smoke. High 84 (feel like 84) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 65 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Humid, some sun & clouds with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 77 (feel like 81) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Thundershower early, cloudy, and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Some sun & humid with a stray shower or thundershower. High 83 (feel like 89) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and slightly less humid. High 87 (feel like 91) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear and more humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mostly sunny and humid. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable