Thursday’s weather: Comfortable with some sun & clouds, high of 84

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Today mostly sunny skies will give way to a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. Overall, it will be a comfortable day with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and dewpoints in the upper 50s to low 60s.
5-Day Forecast July 20 – 24
Fun Fact!
Aurora Borealis or “Northern Lights.” Fun fact: this phenomenon is also called the Aurora Australis or the “Southern Lights” in the southern hemisphere. Aurora is the name given to the glow or light produced when electrons from space flow down Earth’s magnetic field and collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere in a ring centered on the magnetic pole of Earth. The collisions produce light much like how electrons flowing through gas in a neon light collide with neon and other gasses to produce colored light bulbs. There are two types of solar events that create big geomagnetic storms that are associated with bright and active aurora: a coronal mass ejection (CME) and a coronal hole. For more information check out the graphic above!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hazy sun, hot, and humid next Thursday & Friday with highs in the 90s!
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 67.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.3 feet (MLLW) 08:15 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 02:11 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole