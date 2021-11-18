Thursday’s weather: Grab your shorts and flip-flops

Thursday’s Weather
Shorts weather today as a warm front brings above-normal temperatures today with highs in the upper-60s, a few spots could hit 70! Tonight a cold front will bring some rain with cooler temperatures.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 18 – Nov. 22
Today: Milder & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 67 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Some rain. Low 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 48 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sun and clouds mixed. High 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 43 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy with occasional light rain; potential for a strong coastal storm with heavy rain and wind. High 55 Winds: SSE 10-20 mph Monday night: Windy with rain. Low 34 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Thanksgiving travel week looks to be stormy, with the potential for a strong coastal storm.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 50 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!