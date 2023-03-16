Thursday weather: Partly sunny and warmer, high of 46

Weather Watch Video
Thursday’s Weather
Today look forward to less wind and milder temperatures with highs in the mid-40s. Saint Patrick’s Day will start out dry with a few afternoon showers with a high of 44 degrees.
5-Day Outlook, March 16-20
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The first week of spring will be dry with highs in the mid-upper 40s.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 65 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 10 below in the morning.