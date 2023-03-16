Thursday weather: Partly sunny and warmer, high of 46

Weather Watch Video

Thursday’s Weather

Today look forward to less wind and milder temperatures with highs in the mid-40s. Saint Patrick’s Day will start out dry with a few afternoon showers with a high of 44 degrees.

5-Day Outlook, March 16-20 Today: Some clouds & sun. High 46 (feel like 42) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. High 44 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 47 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear and colder. Low 25 Winds: W 5-10 mph Sunday: Some sun, windy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 24) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph Sunday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 23 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Monday (first day of spring 5:24 PM): Sunny and milder. High 47 (feel like 42) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of spring will be dry with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 65 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 10 below in the morning.