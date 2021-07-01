Thursday weather: Not as hot but still humid

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Yesterday’s high of 96 in Manchester broke the record of 92 in 1931, 2001, 2018. The heatwave breaks today with more cloud cover, but it will still be quite humid.

Weather Outlook July 1 – July 5

Today: Cloudy & not as hot but humid with a thunderstorm High 82 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tonight: Showers & thunderstorms, but still humid Low 62 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with periods of showers and thunderstorms High 69 Winds: NE 10-15 mph Friday night: Some clouds and turning less humid Low 57 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun with a few showers High 69 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Some clouds Low 58 Winds: NE 5-10mph 4th of July: Mix of sun & clouds with a passing shower High 75 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday night: Some clouds Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Mix of sun & clouds High 84 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching The weather pattern remains unsettled into the Fourth of July weekend with the threat of showers continuing and temperatures trending much cooler than normal. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. UV Index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Temperature : In the upper 70s.

: In the upper 70s. Winds : Southwest winds around 5 mph.

: Southwest winds around 5 mph. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 11:50 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 05:55 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!