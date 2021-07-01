Thursday weather: Not as hot but still humid

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
Yesterday’s high of 96 in Manchester broke the record of 92 in 1931, 2001, 2018. The heatwave breaks today with more cloud cover, but it will still be quite humid.
Weather Outlook July 1 – July 5
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
- UV Index: Moderate.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
- Temperature: In the upper 70s.
- Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
- Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: Low 0.4 feet (MLLW) 11:50 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 05:55 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!