Thursday hate crime seminar in Concord

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: New Hampshire Fire Academy, 98 Smokey Bear Boulevard, Concord, NH 03301

This event will serve as a venue for a variety of stakeholders to come together to discuss continuous challenges and ideas for improving community partnerships. It is being presented in conjunction with the New Hampshire Department of Justice, the United States Attorney’s Office – District of New Hampshire, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights, local law enforcement, and community partners.

The discussion will feature a keynote introduction by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and will be moderated by Director Sean Locke of the New Hampshire Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Unit and Executive Director Ahni Malachi of the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights.

If you are interested in attending, we respectfully request an RSVP at the following link: https://forms.office.com/g/ZhcNw1GubU