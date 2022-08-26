Thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

MANCHESTER, NH — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for our area until 8 p.m. Friday. A cold front will cross the area in the afternoon and tonight bringing the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Current guidance from the Weather Service is that strong to severe storms will cross much of New Hampshire and interior western Maine, although this potential may shift depending on the timing of the cold front.

Stronger thunderstorms could produce strong gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall with the possibility of localized flooding.

The watch remains in effect through 8 p.m. Look for updates to this forecast at the NOAA website.