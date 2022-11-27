‘Through All Seasons’ exhibition features work of several artists, opens Dec. 2 at City Hall

MANCHESTER, NH – Several members of Manchester Artists Association will be displaying their work as the December exhibitors of Manchester Art Commission’s Art on the Wall at City Hall program. They will be hanging their work Friday, December 2.

The exhibition, “Through All The Seasons,” is a celebration of art and nature. The artwork showcases nature’s beauty through all the seasons, from Spring greens to lush Summer forests to the vibrant colors of Fall and the quiet beauty of Winter’s falling snow. Nine talented artists will be exhibiting in oil, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media and photography.

The Manchester Artists Association (MAA) was formed in 1966 to provide fellowship, learning and inspiration to artists who are engaged or interested in the pursuit of fine art. The organization gives a yearly scholarship award to a High School senior who is going on to major in art at college. Over the years, MAA has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving seniors. The monthly MAA meetings are open to the public.

More information can be found at www.manchesterartists.com.

“Through All The Seasons” will be on view at Manchester City Hall from Friday, December 2, 2022, to Thursday, December 29, 2022. All works are available for purchase by contacting the artist directly.

Featured Artists: Sharon Allen, James O’Donnell, Virginia Demers, Madeleine Minard, Howard Muscott, Rollande Rousselle, Randy Snyder, Cynthia Pritchard, and John Webster.

Manchester Arts Commission is also holding a Town Hall on Tuesday, December 6 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Manchester City Library in the Winchell Room. For more information, visit them on Facebook. RSVPs requested.