‘Thriving Together’ is theme of Nov. 4 NAACP annual Freedom Fund dinner and awards event

MANCHESTER, NH –The Manchester Branch of the NAACP announces that it will be hosting its annual Freedom Fund Dinner on November 4, 2023. The theme of this year’s dinner is “Thriving Together.” It is the organization’s major fundraiser for the year.

Over the past year, the Manchester NAACP has played a major role in raising awareness of issues of inequality. It has been active in areas as diverse as economic empowerment of small businesses to justice when discriminated against in the areas of employment and education.

The dinner is organized by the organization’s Freedom Fund Committee. It will be held in a hybrid manner. The in-person dinner will begin at 6 p.m. at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. For those who prefer to attend virtually, the event will be live-streamed on Zoom beginning at 7 p.m.

The dinner will feature a keynote by Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, 117th bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and President and General Secretary of the National Council of Churches.

“Given the divisiveness in our nation and our state, we need to find ways to work together not only to survive but to thrive. Bishop McKenzie is uniquely qualified to explain how a spirit of togetherness can bridge the divides we face and help us to lead richer, happier lives,” said NAACP Branch President James McKim.

Additionally, the event will lift up those who exemplify the values and philosophy of the NAACP toward securing the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

Click here to purchase tickets or to become a sponsor for the dinner.

ABOUT THE NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists.

The Manchester Branch was formed in 1964. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. The Manchester NAACP is a c4 organization (contributions are not tax-deductible).