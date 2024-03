Three upsets as Pizza Madness moves past third round

Happy Pi Day Manchester!

It’s time to say good bye to eight pizza places as we seek to find the Queen City’s favorite pizza as propelled by your votes.

As stated throughout this week, readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

A ballot for the next round will be released on Friday, March 15.

North Region (Winners in Bold)



(#1) Chelby’s – 643 (1,109 total votes, 566 anonymous/duplicate votes) vs. (#4) Sal’s Pizza – 764 (764 total votes, 61 anonymous/duplicate votes)

(#2) Pizza by Rocco – 429 (429 total votes, 54 anonymous/duplicate votes) vs. (#3) Souvlaki – 453 (453 total votes, 62 anonymous/duplicate votes)

South Region (Winners in Bold)



(#5) Elm House of Pizza – 745 (756 total votes, 111 anonymous/duplicate votes) vs. (#8) Pizza 911 – 316 (316 total votes, 46 anonymous/duplicate votes)

(#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza – 877 (995 total votes, 218 anonymous/duplicate votes) vs. (#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Drive – 1,799 (1,894 total votes, 195 anonymous/duplicate votes)

East Region

(#1) Fotia’s – 633 (633 total votes, 62 anonymous/duplicate votes) vs. (#5) Venice Old Style Pizza – 336 (336 total votes, 63 anonymous/duplicate votes)

(#2) Pindo's – 655 (680 total votes, 125 anonymous/duplicate votes) vs. (#6) Puritan Backroom – 309 (329 total votes, 120 anonymous/duplicate votes)

West Region