Three-run ninth-inning lead vanishes in loss

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, saw their three-run ninth-inning lead vanish in a 7-6 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

Trailing 6-3 entering the ninth, Binghamton (25-22, 60-56) scored four runs on five hits to take the lead. With one out, Agustin Ruiz hit a solo homer and Jaylen Palmer doubled in a run off Juan Nunez to pull the Rumble Ponies within one run.

After an infield hit by Luisangel Acuña, Mets No. 2 prospect Drew Gilbert lifted a sac fly deep enough into center field off Troy Watson (1-6) to bring home Palmer as the tying run. The ensuing hitter JT Schwartz singled up the middle to drive in the go-ahead run in Acuña from second.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Fisher Cats brought the winning run to the plate after Damiano Palmegiani singled up the middle with one out, but Rainer Nunez struck out and Will Robertson lined out to third base to end the game.

New Hampshire (18-28, 53-61) scored all six of its runs in the fifth inning on four hits. With the bases loaded, Miguel Hiraldo lined a two-run double down the right-field line to give the Fisher Cats their first lead of the series. Hiraldo has driven in a team-high 20 RBI in the month of August.

One batter later, with the bases still loaded, Palmegiani lifted a breaking ball over the right field wall for a grand slam to give New Hampshire its largest lead of the game 6-1. It’s his second grand slam of the season and the sixth of his career.

The Blue Jays No. 19 prospect has seven career hits with the bases loaded and six of them have gone for grand slams.

Starting right-hander Michael Dominguez made his fourth Double-A start. The 23-year-old threw five innings, allowed just one run, two hits and no walks and struck out a season-high nine in a no-decision. It’s the third time in his career that Dominguez has struck out nine batters in a start.

The Fisher Cats continue their penultimate home stand of the season against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow at 7:05 pm. RHP Alejandro Melean (3-1, 3.73 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Dom Hamel (7-6, 4.29 ERA) for Binghamton.