Three late homers not enough for F-Cats

Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Slugger and shortstop Orelvis Martinez. Photo/Cindy Lavigne

READING, Penn. – A late rally proved to be insufficient for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday night as they fell at the hands of the Reading Fightin’ Phils, 6-5.

Reading dominated the beginning of the contest, scoring all six of their runs by the end of the fifth inning, and holding New Hampshire without any hits heading into the sixth.

In the top of the sixth, the Fisher Cats battled back, beginning with a leadoff double by Miguel Hiraldo, followed shortly by Orelvis Martinez’ fifth home run of the year.

Will Robertson added a first-pitch dinger to lead off the seventh, narrowing Reading’s lead to three, and Phil Clarke would add another long ball, a two-out offering in the ninth that brought Dylan Rock home.

That would be as close as New Hampshire could get though, with Hiraldo swinging on a third strike just outside the zone following Clarke’s blast, giving the Fightins their last out of the contest.

Jimmy Robbins fell to 1-4 on the year for the ‘Cats, giving up four runs off four hits and six walks in his three-inning start, striking out four batters in the process.

At the plate, Rock contributed a pair of hits, including a double in the ninth. Trevor Schwecke also provided his fourth double of the year in the loss.

New Hampshire (14-14) sends Adam Kloffenstein (2-2, 2.52 ERA) up against Reading on Thursday against a pitcher yet to be named. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

 

