Three home runs not enough for Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, N.H — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, hit three more home runs on Tuesday night but fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-5 in the series opener at Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire has hit now 19 home runs in the last seven games after hitting only 17 in the first 26 games of the season.

For the third time in five games, Orelvis Martinez delivered a multi-home run game. The Blue Jays No. 4 prospect hit a two-run homer in the first and a solo homer in the third. The shortstop is second in the Eastern League with eleven home runs and 28 RBIs on the season, and has seven home runs in his last six games played. Martinez has hit 41 Double-A home runs with the Fisher Cats, which is tied for fifth in New Hampshire history with Ryan Patterson (2006-2008).

Dylan Rock recorded his second three-hit game at the Double-A level, collecting two doubles and a solo home run in the eighth. The outfielder has homered in back-to-back games after homering on Sunday in Reading.

On the mound, Jimmy Robbins threw five innings, allowing seven hits, four runs and no walks while striking out five in a no-decision. It was Robbins’s longest start since his very first start of the year at Altoona when he went five innings on April 8.

Leading 4-3 heading into the seventh, Binghamton grabbed four runs off New Hampshire reliever Alejandro Melean (1-1) to take the lead, suffering his first loss of the season.

The Fisher Cats continue the home stand against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tomorrow at 6:35 pm. RHP Adam Kloffenstein (2-2, 2.40 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against RHP Junior Santos (1-3, 6.07 ERA) for Binghamton.