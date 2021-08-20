Threat of Hurricane Henri postpone’s Sunday’s Senior Games

Due the approach of Hurricane Henri and its impacts in Manchester on Sunday, we are postponing the Track and Field Event from this Sunday to Sunday, August 29 -same location and schedule.

The health and safety of our athletes, families, fans, volunteers, and officials is always first and foremost; that is why our board made this decision.

We look forward to seeing you all on Sunday, August 29 at Livingston Park in Manchester (Gatsas Athletic Complex).

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; please email us at registration@nhseniorgames.org with any questions.

