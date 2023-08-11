Thousands turn out for Delta Dental/Elliot Road Race

MANCHESTER, NH – An estimated 5,000 walkers and runners participated in Thursday’s Delta Dental Elliot Corporate 5K – the fastest race in New Hampshire. The event is a fundraiser for Elliot Hospital’s Solinsky Center for Cancer Care.

Although there are always fierce competitors (see the top finishers lists below) many of the participants chose to walk – or push strollers along the course, which looped around from Elm Street to Canal Street and back.

Women’s Top NH Runners

Place Bib Name Age Sex City State Guntime Pace 1 389 Meagan Saviano 32 F Manchester NH 17:20 5:35 2 201 Amanda Quinlan 35 F Manchester NH 17:52 5:45 3 515 Erin Zimmer 27 F Manchester NH 17:54 5:46 4 426 Mary Klene 40 F Manchester NH 18:18 5:54 5 480 Rachel Hurley 22 F Peterborough NH 19:23 6:15 6 207 Liz Belanger 32 F Hooksett NH 19:27 6:16 7 433 Maya Brochu 18 F Bow NH 19:41 6:21 8 435 Fiona Doherty 19 F Manchester NH 19:47 6:22 9 165 Kassandra Marin 33 F Merrimack NH 20:01 6:27 10 381 Katie Palmateer 19 F Henniker NH 20:23 6:34 11 118 Madelaine Else 27 F Manchester NH 20:33 6:37 12 62 Katherine Silva 27 F Wilton NH 20:44 6:41 13 155 Yuki Chorney 51 F Mont Vernon NH 21:14 6:50 14 93 Kristen Seitz 37 F Peterborough NH 21:26 6:54 15 530 Melissa Murray 27 F Hooksett NH 21:32 6:56 16 156 Chelsea Cook 38 F Amherst NH 21:38 6:58 17 219 Emalia Rubner 49 F Hillsboro NH 21:45 7:00 18 294 Jennifer Dolloff 34 F Newmarket NH 21:56 7:04 19 438 Amy Dunn 26 F Manchester NH 21:57 7:04 20 428 Alexandra Larrabee 18 F Bow NH 21:58 7:05 21 296 Katie Kellermann 34 F Bedford NH 22:01 7:05 22 308 Katy Veprauskas 42 F Derry NH 22:03 7:06 23 422 Sarah Rzasa 15 F Derry NH 22:12 7:09 24 256 Autumn Klick 26 F Concord NH 22:33 7:16 25 427 Melanie Preve 29 F Bedford NH 22:46 7:20

Top Men’s NH Runners

Place Bib Name Age Sex City State Guntime Pace 1 524 Landen Vaillancourt 20 M New Ipswich NH 15:09 4:53 2 456 Shane Whalen 34 M Hooksett NH 15:21 4:57 3 396 Cody Symonds 26 M Alexandria NH 15:24 4:58 4 210 Cameron Cook 28 M Dover NH 15:32 5:00 5 478 Justin Freeman 46 M Hanover NH 15:37 5:02 6 495 Dawson Adams 24 M N.Walpole NH 15:43 5:04 7 115 David Bates 24 M Manchester NH 15:59 5:09 8 523 Andrew Tuttle 28 M Alton NH 16:00 5:09 9 502 Steven O�Driscoll 24 M Lebanon NH 16:03 5:10 10 392 William Simard 16 M Francestown NH 16:18 5:15 11 17 Thomas Hue 23 M Hanover NH 16:19 5:16 12 439 Hayden Goyette 20 M Epsom NH 16:21 5:16 13 390 Louis Saviano III 32 M Manchester NH 16:28 5:18 14 249 Eli Lemire 17 M Weare NH 16:56 5:27 15 371 Nick Lacroix 19 M Bedford NH 17:01 5:29 16 251 Dylan Schulze 32 M Goffstown NH 17:10 5:32 17 391 Dashiell Seals 14 M Exeter NH 17:10 5:32 18 153 Kyle Brayton 32 M Hooksett NH 17:15 5:33 19 474 Owen Davis 16 M Manchester NH 17:21 5:36 20 383 Ian Post 19 M Dublin NH 17:22 5:36 21 253 Mike Veilleux 45 M Weare NH 17:28 5:38 22 134 Michael Mott 21 M Alton NH 17:29 5:38 23 343 Cole Burns 15 M Nashua NH 17:31 5:38 24 386 Nolan Roberts 30 M Penacook NH 17:32 5:39 25 503 Kris Freeman 42 M Campton NH 17:35 5:40