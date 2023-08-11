Thousands turn out for Delta Dental/Elliot Road Race

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Carol Robidoux Featured News, Sports 0
Runners (and walkers) get moving at the start of the Delta Dental/Elliot 5k. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – An estimated 5,000 walkers and runners participated in Thursday’s Delta Dental Elliot Corporate 5K – the fastest race in New Hampshire. The event is a fundraiser for Elliot Hospital’s Solinsky Center for Cancer Care.

Although there are always fierce competitors (see the top finishers lists below) many of the participants chose to walk – or push strollers along the course, which looped around from Elm Street to Canal Street and back.

Click here for full race results

Women’s Top NH Runners

Place Bib Name Age Sex City State Guntime Pace
1 389 Meagan Saviano 32 F Manchester NH 17:20 5:35
2 201 Amanda Quinlan 35 F Manchester NH 17:52 5:45
3 515 Erin Zimmer 27 F Manchester NH 17:54 5:46
4 426 Mary Klene 40 F Manchester NH 18:18 5:54
5 480 Rachel Hurley 22 F Peterborough NH 19:23 6:15
6 207 Liz Belanger 32 F Hooksett NH 19:27 6:16
7 433 Maya Brochu 18 F Bow NH 19:41 6:21
8 435 Fiona Doherty 19 F Manchester NH 19:47 6:22
9 165 Kassandra Marin 33 F Merrimack NH 20:01 6:27
10 381 Katie Palmateer 19 F Henniker NH 20:23 6:34
11 118 Madelaine Else 27 F Manchester NH 20:33 6:37
12 62 Katherine Silva 27 F Wilton NH 20:44 6:41
13 155 Yuki Chorney 51 F Mont Vernon NH 21:14 6:50
14 93 Kristen Seitz 37 F Peterborough NH 21:26 6:54
15 530 Melissa Murray 27 F Hooksett NH 21:32 6:56
16 156 Chelsea Cook 38 F Amherst NH 21:38 6:58
17 219 Emalia Rubner 49 F Hillsboro NH 21:45 7:00
18 294 Jennifer Dolloff 34 F Newmarket NH 21:56 7:04
19 438 Amy Dunn 26 F Manchester NH 21:57 7:04
20 428 Alexandra Larrabee 18 F Bow NH 21:58 7:05
21 296 Katie Kellermann 34 F Bedford NH 22:01 7:05
22 308 Katy Veprauskas 42 F Derry NH 22:03 7:06
23 422 Sarah Rzasa 15 F Derry NH 22:12 7:09
24 256 Autumn Klick 26 F Concord NH 22:33 7:16
25 427 Melanie Preve 29 F Bedford NH 22:46 7:20

Top Men’s NH Runners

Place Bib Name Age Sex City State Guntime Pace
1 524 Landen Vaillancourt 20 M New Ipswich NH 15:09 4:53
2 456 Shane Whalen 34 M Hooksett NH 15:21 4:57
3 396 Cody Symonds 26 M Alexandria NH 15:24 4:58
4 210 Cameron Cook 28 M Dover NH 15:32 5:00
5 478 Justin Freeman 46 M Hanover NH 15:37 5:02
6 495 Dawson Adams 24 M N.Walpole NH 15:43 5:04
7 115 David Bates 24 M Manchester NH 15:59 5:09
8 523 Andrew Tuttle 28 M Alton NH 16:00 5:09
9 502 Steven O�Driscoll 24 M Lebanon NH 16:03 5:10
10 392 William Simard 16 M Francestown NH 16:18 5:15
11 17 Thomas Hue 23 M Hanover NH 16:19 5:16
12 439 Hayden Goyette 20 M Epsom NH 16:21 5:16
13 390 Louis Saviano III 32 M Manchester NH 16:28 5:18
14 249 Eli Lemire 17 M Weare NH 16:56 5:27
15 371 Nick Lacroix 19 M Bedford NH 17:01 5:29
16 251 Dylan Schulze 32 M Goffstown NH 17:10 5:32
17 391 Dashiell Seals 14 M Exeter NH 17:10 5:32
18 153 Kyle Brayton 32 M Hooksett NH 17:15 5:33
19 474 Owen Davis 16 M Manchester NH 17:21 5:36
20 383 Ian Post 19 M Dublin NH 17:22 5:36
21 253 Mike Veilleux 45 M Weare NH 17:28 5:38
22 134 Michael Mott 21 M Alton NH 17:29 5:38
23 343 Cole Burns 15 M Nashua NH 17:31 5:38
24 386 Nolan Roberts 30 M Penacook NH 17:32 5:39
25 503 Kris Freeman 42 M Campton NH 17:35 5:40

 

