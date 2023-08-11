Thousands turn out for Delta Dental/Elliot Road Race

MANCHESTER, NH – An estimated 5,000 walkers and runners participated in Thursday’s Delta Dental Elliot Corporate 5K – the fastest race in New Hampshire. The event is a fundraiser for Elliot Hospital’s Solinsky Center for Cancer Care.
Although there are always fierce competitors (see the top finishers lists below) many of the participants chose to walk – or push strollers along the course, which looped around from Elm Street to Canal Street and back.
Women’s Top NH Runners
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Age
|Sex
|City
|State
|Guntime
|Pace
|1
|389
|Meagan Saviano
|32
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|17:20
|5:35
|2
|201
|Amanda Quinlan
|35
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|17:52
|5:45
|3
|515
|Erin Zimmer
|27
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|17:54
|5:46
|4
|426
|Mary Klene
|40
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|18:18
|5:54
|5
|480
|Rachel Hurley
|22
|F
|Peterborough
|NH
|19:23
|6:15
|6
|207
|Liz Belanger
|32
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|19:27
|6:16
|7
|433
|Maya Brochu
|18
|F
|Bow
|NH
|19:41
|6:21
|8
|435
|Fiona Doherty
|19
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|19:47
|6:22
|9
|165
|Kassandra Marin
|33
|F
|Merrimack
|NH
|20:01
|6:27
|10
|381
|Katie Palmateer
|19
|F
|Henniker
|NH
|20:23
|6:34
|11
|118
|Madelaine Else
|27
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|20:33
|6:37
|12
|62
|Katherine Silva
|27
|F
|Wilton
|NH
|20:44
|6:41
|13
|155
|Yuki Chorney
|51
|F
|Mont Vernon
|NH
|21:14
|6:50
|14
|93
|Kristen Seitz
|37
|F
|Peterborough
|NH
|21:26
|6:54
|15
|530
|Melissa Murray
|27
|F
|Hooksett
|NH
|21:32
|6:56
|16
|156
|Chelsea Cook
|38
|F
|Amherst
|NH
|21:38
|6:58
|17
|219
|Emalia Rubner
|49
|F
|Hillsboro
|NH
|21:45
|7:00
|18
|294
|Jennifer Dolloff
|34
|F
|Newmarket
|NH
|21:56
|7:04
|19
|438
|Amy Dunn
|26
|F
|Manchester
|NH
|21:57
|7:04
|20
|428
|Alexandra Larrabee
|18
|F
|Bow
|NH
|21:58
|7:05
|21
|296
|Katie Kellermann
|34
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|22:01
|7:05
|22
|308
|Katy Veprauskas
|42
|F
|Derry
|NH
|22:03
|7:06
|23
|422
|Sarah Rzasa
|15
|F
|Derry
|NH
|22:12
|7:09
|24
|256
|Autumn Klick
|26
|F
|Concord
|NH
|22:33
|7:16
|25
|427
|Melanie Preve
|29
|F
|Bedford
|NH
|22:46
|7:20
Top Men’s NH Runners
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Age
|Sex
|City
|State
|Guntime
|Pace
|1
|524
|Landen Vaillancourt
|20
|M
|New Ipswich
|NH
|15:09
|4:53
|2
|456
|Shane Whalen
|34
|M
|Hooksett
|NH
|15:21
|4:57
|3
|396
|Cody Symonds
|26
|M
|Alexandria
|NH
|15:24
|4:58
|4
|210
|Cameron Cook
|28
|M
|Dover
|NH
|15:32
|5:00
|5
|478
|Justin Freeman
|46
|M
|Hanover
|NH
|15:37
|5:02
|6
|495
|Dawson Adams
|24
|M
|N.Walpole
|NH
|15:43
|5:04
|7
|115
|David Bates
|24
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|15:59
|5:09
|8
|523
|Andrew Tuttle
|28
|M
|Alton
|NH
|16:00
|5:09
|9
|502
|Steven O�Driscoll
|24
|M
|Lebanon
|NH
|16:03
|5:10
|10
|392
|William Simard
|16
|M
|Francestown
|NH
|16:18
|5:15
|11
|17
|Thomas Hue
|23
|M
|Hanover
|NH
|16:19
|5:16
|12
|439
|Hayden Goyette
|20
|M
|Epsom
|NH
|16:21
|5:16
|13
|390
|Louis Saviano III
|32
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|16:28
|5:18
|14
|249
|Eli Lemire
|17
|M
|Weare
|NH
|16:56
|5:27
|15
|371
|Nick Lacroix
|19
|M
|Bedford
|NH
|17:01
|5:29
|16
|251
|Dylan Schulze
|32
|M
|Goffstown
|NH
|17:10
|5:32
|17
|391
|Dashiell Seals
|14
|M
|Exeter
|NH
|17:10
|5:32
|18
|153
|Kyle Brayton
|32
|M
|Hooksett
|NH
|17:15
|5:33
|19
|474
|Owen Davis
|16
|M
|Manchester
|NH
|17:21
|5:36
|20
|383
|Ian Post
|19
|M
|Dublin
|NH
|17:22
|5:36
|21
|253
|Mike Veilleux
|45
|M
|Weare
|NH
|17:28
|5:38
|22
|134
|Michael Mott
|21
|M
|Alton
|NH
|17:29
|5:38
|23
|343
|Cole Burns
|15
|M
|Nashua
|NH
|17:31
|5:38
|24
|386
|Nolan Roberts
|30
|M
|Penacook
|NH
|17:32
|5:39
|25
|503
|Kris Freeman
|42
|M
|Campton
|NH
|17:35
|5:40