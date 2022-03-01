Thoughts from the Black community about Black History Month

MANCHESTER, NH – During Black History Month we collectively honor those who have come before us, who have sacrificed for the greater good and the often unsung pioneers who showed us, regardless of circumstance, that we are boundless. We celebrate the culture, history and heritage, the tragedy and the triumphs, the past that once was, the future of what will be and truths that not only encompass Black history, but are also woven into the fabric of American history.

As Black History Month comes to its end, Manchester Ink Link reached out to Black community members for their thoughts about Black History Month.

Nicole Sublette – MA, LCMHC, CH, CMHIMP (she/hers)

“Black History Month is an excellent month to honor our ancestors. Honoring our ancestors is a path to our own healing. Many of us have been disconnected from our heritage due to colonization, white supremacy, patriarchy, oppression, slavery, and genocide. Practicing curiosity and exploration of our history can help us notice patterns and behaviors that have been passed down through generations. This will also help us observe any patterns of intergenerational trauma, and support us when we work away from repeating these traumas. Shifting our mind, bodies, and spirits out of trauma opens us to our unlimited potential. It is important for us to commit to our personal and collective healing. There are many ways to honor our ancestors. Exploring stories, practicing traditions, and asking questions of our elders is one way we can start to connect to our ancestors. Creating connections and community is another way to explore practices, traditions, and formal ceremonies. Venerating our ancestors through prayer, candle lighting, offering of food and drinks can also be a powerful ritual to connect with those who have left us.”

James McKim: ​Managing Partner, Organizational ​Ignition, LLC

President Manchester, NAACP

“For me, Black History Month is a very interesting time. On one hand, it’s an opportunity to tell the true history of this nation so it’s very important. I think that by the same token, I struggle with a month that’s dedicated to it, because we really need to be focused on equity year-round. And there’s a tension with that. You want to celebrate it, yet – and this is referred to as the paradox of diversity – we want to be seen as part of a group, yet, we want to be heard. We want to be seen like everybody else, but we also want to be seen as individuals. So there’s this tension that we have as human beings. I think Black History Month kind of embodies that. I think we need both. I think we need that celebration that the month brings, that exposure in the world that it brings, but we also need that message that black people are just like everybody else, really, when it comes down to it that needs to be celebrated 365 days of the year.”

Kile Adumene: Community activist

“What does it mean to be a black woman? What are those important stories about us? Can people really see the assets that we are to the community and also value that? Let’s change the narrative into asset framing. Because that’s pretty much what I talk about all the time. Let’s not just call them refugees. Let’s call them human beings. Let’s embrace them, open the door for the gift that they are. Can we frame it and say the gift that a person of color like me who came to the United States, a refugee, who’s super-engaged, you know, bringing a global perspective, wealth of experience and knowledge to really enrich our community? Can we celebrate that? Can we open the door for such ? Can we see people through that lens?”

Aaron Tolson-choreographer/producer/dancer

“Black history month is a time of year we get to be recognized for our contributions to society and celebrated. Of course, this should be a year-round thing. It’s a reminder that we are powerful, strong, innovative and simply spectacular. I feel proud at this time of year. My goal is to add to our history. Make history in all the positive ways I can. Be an example for young people, especially my two young children. Be your best self every day.”