Thomas ‘Tom’ Hopkins, 81: Proud union member, Central grad and ‘girl dad’ to his daughter, Joyce Craig

MANCHESTER, NH – Thomas “Tom” Arthur Hopkins, 81, died on December 30, 2023, at home after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester on October 3, 1942, he was the second of four sons of Norman and Beatrice (Wheeler) Hopkins.

Tom graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1960. He was a three-sport athlete, Tom excelled in basketball and baseball, but he’s best remembered as an All-State football player. In 1997, he was inducted into the Queen City Athletic Hall of Fame.

In 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He patrolled the Czech Republic border, played on the military football team and the European Champion team of the 3rd Infantry Division of the 7th Corps. He earned the rank of Sergeant.

He started in the IBEW 490 Apprenticeship Program in 1966 and in 2022 was recognized as a 55-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was a proud union member. He ended his career at the New Hampshire Department of Labor.

Tom married the love of his life, Janet Hoffman, on September 1, 1966. Together they enjoyed traveling to tropical places and spent their winters in Dunedin, FL.

He was a great girl dad to his daughter Joyce, and loved and admired her husband Michael. His family was a source of great joy, especially his grandchildren. He answered to Hoppy and Sarge, but his favorite name was Papa Tom.

Tom enjoyed playing golf. He was an avid New England sports fan, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. He was humble and gentle by nature, and found goodness in simple things. He loved eating hot dogs and beans every Saturday night. He was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. Tom will be missed by all who knew him.

He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Hopkins.

The family includes his loving wife of 58 years, Janet (Hoffman) Hopkins of Manchester; his daughter, Joyce Craig and her husband, Michael, of Manchester; three grandchildren, William of Philadelphia, PA, and Sarah and Kathryn of Manchester; his two brothers, Richard Hopkins and his wife, Susan, of Hanover and James Hopkins and his wife, Sherry, of West Chester, CA; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services: Calling hours will be held Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Granite YMCA 30 Mechanic Street, Manchester, NH 03101 or the NH AFL-CIO Linda Horan Scholarship Program, NH AFL-CIO, Attn: EAP Services, PO Box 801, Enfield, NH 03748.