THIS WEEK: Craig, Sullivan and other candidates will take your questions

We’re almost at Election Day and Manchester Ink Link has several more debates and Q&As with candidates that will take questions submitted by you, our readers.

Here is our schedule, all events will be held live on the Manchester Ink Link Facebook page (excluding the Victoria Sullivan Q&A) and will be available later on Manchester Ink Link as well.

Ward 9 Aldermanic Candidate Barbara Shaw: Monday, Oct. 25 – 7 p.m.

Mayoral Candidate Joyce Craig: Tuesday, Oct. 26 – 7 p.m.

Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan: Wednesday, Oct. 27 – 10 a.m. (@Manchester Public Television)

All four At-Large Board of School Committee Candidates: Thursday, Oct. 28 – 7 p.m.

Ward 9 Aldermanic Candidate Bobby Kliskey: Friday, Oct. 28 – 7 p.m.

Ward 12 Aldemanic Candidate Erin Kelly: Monday, Nov. 1 – 7 p.m.

Here’s a list of our debates/Q&As so far – and if you’d like to add your question for the candidates, click here.

