Citywide odd/even winter parking ban returns Dec. 1

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester is reminding residents that from December 1 at 1 a.m. until April 15, there is an odd/even overnight parking ban throughout the city.

What this means is in even-numbered months (like December), cars parked on city streets from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. must be parked on the side of the street with even addresses. In odd-numbered months (like January), cars parked on city streets from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. must be parked on the side of the street with odd addresses.

There is no overnight parking allowed in dead-end cul-de-sacs.

During snow emergencies, all cars must be off the streets during the emergency to allow for snow removal, usually from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Free parking is available from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. during snow emergencies at the Victory Parking Garage (located at the corner of Amherst and Chestnut) and the Pearl Street Parking Lot (located off Orange St. between Elm and Chestnut).

Free parking is also available from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the West Side Arena on Electric Street during snow emergencies, but cars must be moved immediately after 8 a.m.

During snow emergencies, snow emergency beacons flash at various traffic intersections throughout the City. You can be notified of Snow Emergencies by signing up at www.manchesternh.gov/snow for automatic email or text notifications but feel free to call the Department of Public Works at 603-624-6444.