This Side of the Sun: April 11 art exhibition & conversation with Ukrainian-born artist Katya Roberts

BEDFORD, NH – An exhibition by Ukrainian-American artist Katya Roberts entitled “This Side of the Sun” is now open at Bethany Covenant Church, 1 Covenant Way, in Bedford. An artist’s reception is planned for April 11 from 6-8 p.m., An Evening for Ukraine: Art Exhibition and Conversation. Roberts will speak about the works on view inspired by the book of Ecclesiastes from the Bible, about growing up in Kyiv, and how the war in Ukraine is translated through her work, and what we can draw from it today.

Attendees will hear from a Ukrainian war diary by Yevgenia Belorusets from Kyiv, taste Ukraine-inspired dishes and finger foods and have an opportunity to support Ukraine by learning about humanitarian relief and donation efforts.

Also, Roberts and Bethany pastor Chris Ek will have a conversation about the works exhibited and their relationship to the current war in Ukraine. Attendees will have an opportunity to donate or learn about humanitarian relief funds (recommended by Ukrainian parliament member Inna Sovsun) including Covenant World Relief, which is currently working with Ukrainian refugees in Romania and bringing supplies across the Ukrainian border for distribution within Ukraine.

This event is free and open to the public.

Artist’s statement: “This Side of the Sun” has traveled halfway across the country and has taken on new layers and meanings in conjunction with worldwide events like the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The works on view speak to the cyclicality of our lives on this side of the sun, these cycles at times being marked by diseases, natural occurrences and wars, as well as new seasons, landscapes and horizons. Inspired by the writings in Ecclesiastes, visually, “This Side of the Sun” is a journey through perilous Icelandic landscapes. Throughout human history, we have cycled through times of great difficulty and have shown both the terrible and wonderful sides of what it is to be human.