This is just a test: Why your cell phone will shake and beep Oct. 4 at 2:20 p.m.

MANCHESTER, NH – It may sound counterintuitive but don’t be alarmed when your cell phone goes off today at 2:20 p.m.

It’s just a test.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission have planned to test the national public alert and warning system on Wednesday by sending an alarm out through all smartphones connected to a cellular network. You will see a message accompanied by an alert sound and vibration: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Such FEMA tests allow the federal government can get important messages to Americans in emergency situations. A law passed in 2015 says FEMA needs to conduct a nationwide test every three years.

“We want to make sure that when it counts, we can keep you informed,” FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said in a short video.

TV and radio stations will also cuit to the test message around the same time.

The last FEMA test was conducted in August 2021.

The same system can be used by a U.S. president, which was done in 2018.

The alert sound can’t be turned off on smartphones if they are on. No sign-up or subscription is required to receive the alert. While iPhones and most Android smartphones offer settings to opt out of certain government alerts, such as Amber alerts, users can’t opt out of this test, FEMA said.

About the National Test