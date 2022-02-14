‘This is a robbery’: Masked man passes note to credit union teller, gets away with cash

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for a robber who got away with cash from Triangle Credit Union last week.

On February 11, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., police were dispatched to Triangle Credit Union at 1030 Candia Road for a report of a robbery.

Arriving officers learned that shortly before closing, a male came into the credit union, placed a white envelope and a handwritten note on the counter that said “This is a Robbery.” The teller removed cash from the drawer and the robber grabbed it and put it in the white envelope. He then walked out of the credit union.

The robber was described as approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall with a slender build, wearing a light blue surgical mask, big glasses, a navy blue hooded jacket, jeans, black gloves, boots, and beanie.

A perimeter was set up, officers checked the area for the suspect, and a K9 track was conducted. The suspect was not located. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.