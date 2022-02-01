This is a column about nothing

I’m joking of course. Those words are from the great Vietnamese monk, Thich Nhat Hanh, whose life and words on mindfulness I’ve followed for many years. (It please me that Martha Stewart appears to know of him as well.)

Nhat Hanh had died the day before, and I was struggling to not become overwhelmed and sad about his passage. Faced with dreary weather and mundane tasks, I was rooting around for some inspiration to get me through, some words about life’s normalcy to hang on to.

I had the soap. I had the warm water. In a life of peaks and valleys, the valleys are longer, and deeper. You have to deal with the valleys.

But I wasn’t. Instead, I started stacking the dishes into the dishwasher, resigned. I became eager to move on to the next thing. And the next. I understood this to be the exact wrong approach – that the very act of being there washing dishes is a miracle in and of itself. My brain knew I should be deliberate. But my heart wasn’t there.

That’s when the ladies arrived.

My wife and daughter didn’t walk into the kitchen, they besieged the kitchen. They were awake, laughing, and had a plan. That plan was scones.

Incredibly, my first reaction was irritation. How dare they disrupt my foul mood. To be fair, proponents of mindfulness will tell you that there is some benefit to acknowledging and even allowing yourself to feel sad. But in this case, the ladies wanted nothing of my foolishness.