Third person wanted in drug-related death of Londonderry toddler in custody

CONCORD, NH – U.S. Marshals have arrested the third and final suspect accused in the November 2020 death of a New Hampshire toddler.

Londonderry Police requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force to locate the three people accused of crimes related to the death of the child, found at a truck stop.

The first arrests connected to this investigation occurred last Tuesday, when the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force located, Shawna Cote, 29, and old Mark Geremia, 32, in a residence in Tilton. The final fugitive was Dana Dolan, 24, who was last known to reside in Tilton.

On February 26, 2021, the Londonderry Police Department and the U.S. Marshals issued a press release and wanted poster offering a reward of up to $2500 for information leading to the location and arrest of Dolan. This offer of a reward greatly increased the number of tips received. A lot of this information was investigated and ruled out, while some of it pointed investigators to a variety of locations in and around the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.

On Saturday members of the US Marshals – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force located Dolan at an apartment complex on Powder Hill Drive in Lancaster. As members of the US Marshals, NH State Police and the Lancaster Police Department approached the residence, Dolan attempted to flee out the back door and was quickly arrested.

He was transferred to the custody of the Londonderry Police Department where he will be processed on the following charges; negligent Homicide; manslaughter – reckless; reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. Dolan will be held at the Rockingham County Jail pending his initial court appearance on Monday.

“This is one of those investigations that truly pulls on the heart-strings of everyone, as crimes against children do,” said U.S. Marshal Nick Willard. “The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and countless other agencies worked tirelessly to ensure that all three of these fugitives were arrested so they can be brought to justice.”

This extensive investigation and arrest was made by the investigative efforts of several member agencies of the U.S. Marshals – New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force including, the Belknap, Rockingham & Strafford County Sheriff’s Offices, & the Greenfield, Danbury, Laconia, Lancaster, Littleton, Londonderry, Northfield, & TIlton Police Departments, along with the DEA and deputy US Marshals.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.