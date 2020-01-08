Third McGarvey’s employee faces charges in bar fight

MANCHESTER, NH — A third McGarvey’s employee has been arrested in connection with an altercation that took place early New Year’s Day.

A portion of the incident was captured on cell phone video and went viral. McGarvey’s employees, dressed in STAFF T-shirts, can be seen bringing a man out of the pub and onto the sidewalk. The man is held down, kicked and punched in the head. Police have identified the third employee who delivered the punch to the head as Timothy Wilcott, 31, of Manchester. He is charged with simple assault. Wilcott was released on personal recognizance Bail.

Previously, Trevor Dyer, 23, of Raymond was charged with second-degree assault for kicking the victim in the head while he was on the ground. Dustin Bourque, 32, was charged with two counts of simple assault for pushing the victim and also for assaulting a bystander. That bystander, Brandon Pichette, 31, of Manchester had also been arrested at the scene with a violation-level disorderly conduct charge. When police arrived, Pichette was wrestling with McGarvey’s staff members.

With the conclusion of the case, and taking the entire incident into consideration, the violation level offense of disorderly conduct on Pichette has been dropped and he will not be facing any charges.

When responding to incidents, Manchester Police make every effort they can to take all the information that is provided and make the best decision. Looking at the totality of the circumstances, the right thing to do was to work with our prosecutors and drop the violation-level offense.